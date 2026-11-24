Three people were injured in an attack by a masked man at the Greens’ party office in the German city of Schwerte. The attacker burst in during a faction meeting, headed toward a politician and then managed to escape.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, November 23, at the office on Brückstraße in central Schwerte, southeast of Dortmund. According to initial information, more than ten people were inside the premises. The injured were taken to hospitals, with at least one of them transported by ambulance.

Police sent significant forces to the scene and launched a search for the suspected perpetrator. The initial operation did not lead to his arrest. Detectives secured the area and collected evidence around the office.

Role of a fire extinguisher being investigated

According to BILD, the attacker was carrying a small fire extinguisher. A fire extinguisher was later found in a bush near the party office, but there is so far no confirmation that it was the one used in the attack.

Exactly how the injuries were caused has not been established. Official information about the severity of the injuries has also not been released. Police confirmed to German media that several people had been taken to hospital, but initially did not specify whether all of them were injured.

State security takes over investigation

The state security division of the Dortmund police has taken over the investigation, as a suspected politically motivated crime is being examined. This does not mean that a political motive has been established. The reason for the attack remains unknown.

Investigators are also examining a sticker placed on the office’s exterior window, but there is currently no information on whether it is connected to the incident. It has also not been reported whether police have new information about the attacker’s identity or whereabouts.

Sources: bild.de, tagesschau.de, n-tv.de