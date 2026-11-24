Emmanuel Macron is considering introducing a budget rule into the Constitution of France, which could bind the next president to a predetermined trajectory for the public deficit. The idea comes at a time of rising debt and serious political debate over the state of public finances, while Macron is already nearing the end of his second term.

Under the option being discussed, the president could seek approval through a vote in Congress – the joint sitting of the National Assembly and the Senate. It has not yet been confirmed when or in what form the proposal will be submitted.

The model was discussed as early as 2011

The possible scheme is based on a draft adopted through one procedure in 2011, but never officially brought into force. It stipulated that each government should present its budgetary and deficit trajectory for three years.

This is not entirely identical to the classic understanding of the „golden rule“. In its traditional sense, it allows the state to borrow funds mainly for investment. In French political debate, however, the expression is often used for constitutionally enshrined targets and restrictions on the budget deficit, such as those existing in various forms in Germany and Italy.

Criticism from the right and from Macron’s camp

Conservative presidential candidate Bruno Retailleau said that including the rule in the Constitution would be useful, but criticised the timing of the initiative.

„The fact that Emmanuel Macron waited until the tenth budget, with a huge deficit during his presidency, says a great deal about a president who waited to empty the treasury before deciding to lock it up,“ Retailleau wrote.

Some of Macron’s allies are also taking a cautious view of the proposal. An adviser to an MP from the president’s party described the initiative as an attempt by the current head of state to pressure his successor into complying with a rule that Macron himself has not accepted until now.

An informal adviser who regularly speaks with the president believes the aim is to put candidates who have already proposed their own restrictions on state spending in an uncomfortable position. They include Marine Le Pen and former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe.

If submitted, the proposal will force future candidates for the presidency to choose whether to support a constitutional restriction proposed by Macron or defend their own model. It is not yet clear whether the president will proceed with an official vote and whether he will secure the necessary majority.

Sources: politico.eu, lemonde.fr