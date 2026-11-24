A gas explosion occurred in the morning of 24 November in a five-storey residential building in the village of Kulunda, Russia’s Altai Krai. People were injured in the incident.

Preliminary estimates indicate that 14 people were injured in the explosion, emergency services told TASS.

„There are 127 people living in the building, for whom two temporary emergency response centres have been set up. Entry is prohibited until the building has been inspected following the explosion. Preliminary estimates indicate that 14 people were injured, one of whom may be under the rubble,“ the agency’s source said.

The circumstances surrounding the explosion are being clarified. The cause of the incident and the condition of the residential building have yet to be уточнени.