German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius warned that the war must not spread to the Baltic Sea. He made the statement after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Yevhen Khmara in Berlin, held following an alleged Ukrainian strike on a Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland.

“Ukraine of course has the right to attack military targets in Russia that serve to weaken Russian attacks against Ukraine. At the same time, Ukraine bears a particular responsibility. The war must not spread to the Baltic Sea,” Pistorius said.

The German minister stressed that freedom of navigation must not be put at risk. He also said that Germany would continue to support Ukraine, despite the warning about the risk of the conflict spreading.

The Ship Was Hit in the Gulf of Finland

The incident involving the Sparta II occurred on November 21. The Finnish armed forces detected a drone attack on the Russian cargo ship in international waters west of the island of Gogland, while it was sailing towards Kaliningrad.

A fire broke out on board after the strike. The ship lost power and entered Finnish territorial waters, where the Finnish Coast Guard coordinated the rescue operation. The crew was evacuated, and the Finnish authorities were preparing measures against possible pollution.

Finnish military representative Aki-Mauri Huhtinen told public broadcaster Yle that the attack was likely carried out by Ukraine. Kyiv has not publicly claimed responsibility for the attack. On Sunday, a Russian rescue vessel began towing the damaged ship out of Finnish waters.

Berlin Continues Military Support for Kyiv

Pistorius said that Finland had acted “very sensibly and cautiously” during the rescue operation. The incident placed additional emphasis on the risk of incidents in an area where Russian and NATO interests intersect.

During the meeting in Berlin, Germany and Ukraine also signed a declaration of intent to develop Ukraine’s Delta combat management system. It combines various sources of information into a real-time picture of the situation and, according to Pistorius, is also intended to be used by the German armed forces.

The German minister’s warning comes amid heightened tensions around the Gulf of Finland and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. It has been confirmed that the ship was damaged and entered Finnish waters, but responsibility for the attack continues to be attributed to Ukraine, without any public acknowledgement from Kyiv.

Sources: tagesschau.de, welt.de, afp.com