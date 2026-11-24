Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has proposed a new tax on fortunes exceeding €100 billion. The measure is part of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) election campaign ahead of the parliamentary vote on November 29 and, according to the party, could generate around €2 billion annually.

Sánchez said the funds would be directed toward building affordable housing, guaranteeing pensions, creating childcare support and improving public services. “We are proposing a tax on fortunes exceeding €100 billion to finance, for example, childcare support, housing and better public services,” the Spanish prime minister said.

He defended the proposal with data on the concentration of wealth in the country. According to him, the richest 0.1% own more than 10% of Spain’s total wealth, with their share increasing since 2010.

The tax rate has not yet been specified

The PSOE has not announced what the rate will be, the exact tax base on which it will be calculated or when collection could begin. The Spanish Socialist Party says it will close the mechanisms that allow the wealthiest to reduce their tax liabilities through exemptions and tax reliefs.

The party claims that the new tax will not affect the middle class, savers or small and medium-sized enterprises. According to the PSOE, it will apply to a limited group of taxpayers, whose funds will be used for policies aimed at millions of families.

Spain already has a tax on large fortunes. Sánchez’s proposal, however, sets a separate threshold of €100 billion and, according to El País, would be compatible with the current tax regime. The media outlet also notes that it has not yet been specified whether the new tax will cover assets that do not fall under traditional taxation.

Discrepancy over the proposal’s place in the election platform

There is a discrepancy between the published reports on the status of the proposal. The EFE news agency says the tax is included in the PSOE’s election platform for the November 29 elections. El País reports that the specific measure was not included in the announced economic program, which contained only a commitment to create a global minimum tax on large fortunes.

Sánchez will be able to proceed with the legislative process only if the PSOE wins and has a parliamentary majority or partners willing to support the tax change. Until the election, the exact design of the tax remains undisclosed.

Sources: efe.com, elpais.com, news.bloomberglaw.com