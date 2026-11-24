U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on November 25 in Palm Beach, Florida. The White House has announced that the talks will begin in the late afternoon.

The meeting will take place days after Trump’s visit to Asia, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. During the meetings, the U.S. president described both leaders as his friends. The conversation with Putin drew criticism from U.S. European allies and representatives of the Democratic Party.

Ukraine and Relations within NATO

The talks between Trump and Rutte are expected to take place against the backdrop of efforts to end the war in Ukraine. European countries insist on being included in the talks backed by Washington, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Europe must participate directly in the peace process.

In recent days, Rutte defended the meetings between Trump, Putin and Xi. “It is normal for the leaders of nuclear powers to meet,” the NATO secretary general said. He described Trump’s efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine as significant and said that European countries are now more actively involved in the talks.

Rutte also said that NATO and its allies must ensure that Ukraine has the necessary military and other support while the war continues and preparations are made for future negotiations.

Pressure on the Allies

Trump has repeatedly criticized European countries for what he considers insufficient defense spending, their trade policies and their support for Washington. The meeting with Rutte will also take place at a time when the future of the U.S. role in NATO remains one of the sensitive issues in relations between the United States and its European allies.

U.S. special envoy Jared Kushner said last week that Trump was open to security guarantees for Ukraine based on Article 5 of the NATO treaty. This provision stipulates that an attack against one ally is considered an attack against all.

Trump and Rutte last met in June 2026 in Washington. The upcoming conversation in Florida will be their first meeting following the U.S. president’s talks with Putin and Xi in Asia.

Sources: ae.marketscreener.com