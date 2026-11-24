Eleven people were injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, said Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Administration. The strike destroyed a private residential building and part of a five-storey apartment block.

According to Semikin, multi-storey and private homes, cars and a transport infrastructure facility were also damaged. „The enemy struck the city. A private residential building was destroyed, and a five-storey apartment block was partially destroyed,“ he said.

One woman is in serious condition

Later, the number of injured reached 11. One woman is in serious condition with blast and traumatic brain injuries.

„Medics are providing the injured with all the necessary assistance,“ Semikin added. No information on fatalities in the attack was provided.

Six people injured in the strikes on November 23

The attack took place a day after previous Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Six people were injured in those strikes on the evening of November 23.

Sources: pravda.com.ua