Ukraine should not agree to territorial concessions before receiving concrete and enforceable security guarantees. Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Volodymyr Ohryzko said this in an interview with OBOZ.UA, commenting on the scenarios for ending the war being discussed by the United States.

Washington is seeking a formula that would combine an end to the hostilities, future guarantees for Kyiv and Russia’s demands. The talks with European partners in Berlin were attended by US President Donald Trump’s special envoys – Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. On November 19, Kushner said that Trump was considering guarantees for Ukraine similar to those under Article 5 of the NATO treaty, if this served US interests.

Article 5 stipulates that an armed attack against one or more countries of the Alliance is considered an attack against all of them. At the same time, each country determines for itself what action it considers necessary, including whether to use armed force. It is precisely the lack of a predetermined response that is among Ohryzko’s main objections.

“Article 5-style guarantees are selling thin air,” Ohryzko said.

According to him, it remains unknown which countries would undertake to defend Ukraine, under what circumstances they would act and with what military means. He warned that Kyiv should not accept a document that leaves the implementation of the guarantees entirely dependent on the future political will of individual governments.

Guarantees first, territories later

Ohryzko proposes that the negotiations proceed in a different sequence. In his view, the first step should be an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. After that, real security guarantees should be discussed, and only at the next stage should the issue of territories be addressed.

He cited Ukraine’s membership in NATO as the safest option, if that possibility genuinely remains on the table. According to him, accession would require procedures and ratifications by the parliaments of all 32 member states.

“We must receive the security guarantees first, and only then discuss the next steps,” the former minister said.

According to Ohryzko, any potential change to Ukraine’s territories can be decided only by the Ukrainian people through a nationwide referendum. He believes that a vague promise of future protection in exchange for specific territorial concessions would repeat the weaknesses of the Budapest Memorandum.

A formula close to Russia’s demands

The former foreign minister described as problematic the arrangement under which Ukraine would first give up territories and then receive a security promise. According to him, this coincides with the demands the Kremlin has been making for years – concessions in Donbas, neutrality and restrictions on the Ukrainian army.

Ohryzko said that such a formula did not represent a new American approach, but rather brought Russian conditions into the international negotiating process. He warned that as long as the mechanism for protecting Ukraine remained unclear, any prior territorial decision would pose a risk to the country.

So far, the talks in Berlin have not resulted in a final agreement. Nor has a publicly announced agreed mechanism been established specifying who would respond, when and with what means in the event of a new attack on Ukraine.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, apnews.com