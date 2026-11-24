Alleged drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza, known in Mexico as El Chapo Isidro, will be tried in the country despite the US request for his extradition. The decision was announced by Attorney General Ernestina Godoy after Security Minister Omar García Harfuch said that Washington had submitted an official request.

“We will try him in this country,” Godoy said in response to a question about whether Meza would be handed over to US authorities. No date has been announced for the start of the trial, and Mexican authorities have not indicated whether or when the extradition request might be considered.

Charges in Mexico and the US

Meza was captured on Friday in Guasave, in the northern state of Sinaloa. In Mexico, he faces charges of illegal possession of firearms and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

US authorities accuse him of running a large network trafficking heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl across the border. In the US, he faces six charges, including engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, narco-terrorism, conspiracy to launder money and weapons-related offenses. Until his capture, Meza had been among the FBI’s ten most wanted fugitives.

The charges are allegations made by prosecutors and do not constitute proven guilt.

Capture Led to Armed Clashes

Mexican forces detained Meza during an operation at a property in Guasave. According to Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla, the soldiers were attacked after surrounding the place where he had been hiding.

Mexican authorities said that four soldiers and 16 alleged attackers were killed in the clashes. Roadblocks were removed after the operation, and vehicles allegedly used by the attackers were confiscated. Meza’s capture was carried out with intelligence assistance from the US, but American personnel did not participate directly in the operation, President Claudia Sheinbaum said. US drones had been authorized to assist in tracking him before the operation.

New Tensions Between Mexico and Washington

The decision to try Meza in Mexico first could become a new point of contention between the two neighboring countries. Their relations are already strained because of US pressure on the Mexican government to step up action against organized crime and drug trafficking.

Meza rose through the ranks of the Beltrán Leyva organization before heading his own drug-trafficking group, which according to US authorities operates in Sinaloa and along routes to the American market. Following his arrest, Mexican criminal proceedings will take place immediately, while the question of his possible extradition to the US remains open.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, marketscreener.com