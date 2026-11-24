Moldova has begun preparations to join the European Union’s sectoral sanctions against Russia and Belarus. The roadmap for the necessary legislative changes and national mechanisms must be drawn up by the end of January 2027.

The decision was taken by the Interagency Supervisory Council, chaired by Prime Minister Vasile Tofan. The document will prepare the regulatory framework for the future implementation of two of the EU’s most complex sanctions regimes – the sectoral restrictions against Russia, as well as the sectoral and individual measures against Belarus.

Economic impact to be assessed

As part of the preparations, the Moldovan authorities will analyse the social and economic consequences of joining the restrictions. Vulnerable areas, opportunities for adaptation and sectors where state intervention may be necessary will be identified.

Consultations with representatives of the relevant economic sectors are also planned. Moldova’s Foreign Ministry stated: „The roadmap will provide for consultations with representatives of the relevant economic sectors and the development of guidance for operators.“ These should explain the scope of the sanctions, possible exemptions and the procedures for complying with the regime.

A commitment on the path to the EU

Moldova’s Foreign Ministry described the preparations as part of the process of accession to the European Union. Within the negotiations on Chapter 31 „Foreign, security and defence policy“, the country must align itself, before membership, with all restrictive measures adopted by the EU במסגרת its Common Foreign and Security Policy.

This includes not only introducing the sanctions, but also preventing attempts to circumvent them. At present, the decision to prepare the roadmap does not mean that all sectoral sanctions against Russia and Belarus are already being applied in Moldova. It marks the beginning of the procedure for creating the necessary rules and mechanisms.

In 2024, Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi said that Moldova had already joined more than 80% of the EU’s sanctions against Russia. The new plan covers the more complex sectoral restrictions and sanctions regimes against Belarus.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, newsmaker.md