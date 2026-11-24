Two Spanish F-18 fighter jets were scrambled from Romania’s 57th Air Base “Mihail Kogălniceanu” after the surveillance radar system of the Ministry of National Defence detected an airborne target north of the municipality of Tulcea. The target was in Ukrainian airspace, near the Romanian border.

The fighter jets were carrying out airspace protection missions and took off as a precautionary measure. Romania’s Ministry of National Defence said: “No incursion into Romanian airspace was recorded.”

Warning for residents of Tulcea

At 11:11 a.m. local and Bulgarian time, residents in the northern part of Tulcea County received an alert message via the RO-Alert system. The measure was taken because of the detected airborne target and its proximity to the Romanian border.

The air raid alert was cancelled at 11:51 a.m. According to Romania’s Ministry of National Defence, no incursion into Romania’s airspace had been detected by that time.