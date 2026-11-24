Electricity-supply restrictions will be introduced on the Crimean Peninsula for a period of 10 days, starting on November 25. Capacity will be reduced by 30 percent between 8:00 and 21:00 local time, said Sergey Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of the territory annexed by Russia, as quoted by Reuters.

The most serious restrictions are expected between 12:00 and 15:00 local time. In Bulgaria, this corresponds to the period from 11:00 to 14:00.

Aksyonov cited “urgent repair work” by emergency services as the reason for the restrictions. According to him, the measures are necessary because of work being carried out on the peninsula’s electricity system.

New outages following problems with electricity supply

Electricity supply in Crimea had already been interrupted in November. The introduction of a new restriction regime comes amid ongoing difficulties with supplying electricity to the peninsula.

The situation was further complicated by Ukrainian strikes on the Crimean Bridge, which connects Russia with Crimea across the Kerch Strait, Reuters notes. The attacks on the facility have been cited as one of the factors that worsened the situation with electricity supply.

Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014. Kyiv and the international community do not recognize the annexation, and the peninsula remains at the center of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The restrictions have been announced for a period of no more than 10 days, with the stated schedule providing for reduced electricity supply during daytime hours. The period of peak consumption around midday is expected to be affected most severely.

Sources: bta.bg