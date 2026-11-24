Russian strategic bombers carried out a scheduled flight over the international waters of the Sea of Japan. The mission lasted about 10 hours, during which the aircraft were escorted by foreign fighter jets, Reuters reported, citing Russian state news agencies and the Russian Defense Ministry.

Earlier, the South Korean military said it had scrambled its fighter jets after several Russian aircraft entered the air defense identification zone off the country’s east coast.

The aircraft were tracked as they approached the zone, while South Korean fighter jets carried out “tactical maneuvers” to prevent an incident, according to a statement by South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The military clarified that the Russian aircraft had not violated South Korea’s airspace and subsequently left the area.

What Is an Air Defense Identification Zone?

An air defense identification zone is an area designated by a country to identify and track aircraft that may be approaching its airspace. Entering such a zone does not in itself constitute a violation of national airspace, but it may trigger monitoring or the scrambling of fighter jets.

Sources: bta.bg