The son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov – 19-year-old Ali Kadyrov, has obtained Serbian citizenship under the name Musaev Ali Ramzanovich, the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) claims. According to the investigation, the Serbian government’s decision dates from July 10, 2025, while the document lists his date of birth as December 14, 2006, and his place of birth as Tsentroy in Chechnya.

The personal details listed, with the exception of the surname, match those of Ali Kadyrov. The publication also describes him as Eli and Zelimkhan. The Agency outlet reports that in December 2024, the young man officially changed his surname to Musaev through a Chechen civil registry office.

Travels under the Musaev surname

The FBK claims that Ali Kadyrov travelled abroad more than 100 times under this surname. Most of the flights were on private aircraft, with Dubai as the main destination. According to the investigation, the Musaev surname has also been used by other members of Ramzan Kadyrov’s family – his sons Adam and Akhmat, his daughter Tabarik and his wife Medni.

„For some reason, no sanctions prevented Kadyrov from buying an aircraft in Europe in 2025. We will determine how this happened and send official reports to the European authorities,“ the authors of the investigation state.

The FBK links the family to a Bombardier Global 6000 valued at approximately 2.5 billion rubles. According to the investigation, the aircraft had European registration until August 2025, after which it was registered in Russia.

Request to revoke the passport

The Anti-Corruption Foundation has asked the Serbian authorities to strip Ali Kadyrov of his citizenship. The organization claims that the passport was issued to a person who does not exist under the stated identity and that the document could provide the son of the Chechen leader with visa-free access to a large part of Europe.

The case fits into a broader pattern of Serbian citizenship being granted to Russian citizens. Those named include Madina and Roza Bazhaeva, relatives of Chechen businessman Musa Bazhaev, as well as Muslim Amiraslanov, a deputy on the Makhachkala City Council, and Abdulmutalim Abakarov, president of the boxing federation of the Southern Federal District.

In April 2026, a Serbian passport was also obtained by Ramzan Kadyrov’s nephew – Yakub Zakriev. Four days later, his citizenship was revoked after the information became public.

Spending on private flights

A separate investigation by Proekt, cited by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, states that between 2014 and 2023, Ramzan Kadyrov and his entourage spent $13.1 million on private flights abroad. During that period, 63 of his relatives were among the passengers – the largest such group among regional leaders in Russia.

Sources: svoboda.org