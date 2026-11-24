A Russian drone attacked the railway station in Korosten, Zhytomyr region. A 33-year-old resident of Horshchykivska municipality was killed in the strike, while three people were injured, the Zhytomyr regional police reported.

The injured include two women aged 39 and 69 and a man. The injured are receiving medical assistance.

Initially, Ukrainian Railways reported one person killed and two injured. Later, the police clarified that the number of injured had risen to three.

Station evacuation

At the time of the attack, a passenger electric train was near the station. The railway operator’s monitoring center warned of the danger, after which the crew announced an evacuation.

“The monitoring center warned of a threat. The crew of the electric train announced an increased level of danger and an evacuation,” Ukrainian Railways said.

The people on the train and in the station building were directed to a shelter. Railway employees, the train crew and most of the passengers moved there. According to the operator, no employees were injured.

Police and rescuers working at the scene

Police officers, rescuers, medics and railway employees were dispatched to the site of the attack. An investigative and operational team and explosives experts are examining the area, removing dangerous objects and collecting evidence of the impact’s consequences.

The police are urging citizens not to ignore air-raid and heightened-danger alerts. The railway operator is also insisting that passengers follow the instructions of staff and leave areas around railway infrastructure when a threat is announced.

Sources: war.obozrevatel.com, suspilne.media, zhitomir-online.com