President Zelensky confirmed that Ukrainian drones had sunk the Russian corvette “Mercury” off the Libyan coast. Citing its sources at hospitals in the Libyan city of Benghazi, Reuters reported that ten people had sustained minor injuries

“Mercury” and “Saratov”

According to sources of the Al Jazeera television channel, citizens of Russia and Libya are among the casualties from the “Mercury”. Earlier, Russian warships and vessels had also been attacked in other locations – off the coasts of Ukraine, Spain, Turkey, Malta and Finland.

One of the first major losses of the Russian navy was the large landing ship “Saratov”, which sank on 24 March 2022 after being hit in the port of occupied Berdiansk. Three weeks later, on 13 April, Ukrainian missiles struck the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet – the cruiser “Moskva”. It was located about 110 km south of Odesa and sank the following day. Twenty sailors were killed in the attack, while another 8 remain missing.

The “Sparta II” cargo ship

On 21 November, drones attacked the Russian cargo ship “Sparta II” in the international waters of the Gulf of Finland. The ship had been sailing from St Petersburg to Kaliningrad and is owned by the company “Oboronlogistika”. It is on the US sanctions list. According to Finland’s national public broadcasting company Yle, it may previously have been used to transport weapons. According to an assessment by the Finnish military, the strike was most likely carried out by Ukraine. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

“Shadow fleet” ships in the Black Sea

Another vessel was lost by “Oboronlogistika” as a result of a Ukrainian attack – the bulk carrier “Ursa Major” sank off the coast of Spain in December 2024. Russia’s losses also include the gas tanker “Arctic Metagaz”, hit by Ukrainian naval drones in the Mediterranean, as well as a number of vessels from the Russian shadow fleet, including the tankers Kairos, Virat, “Midvolga-2” and several others hit in the Black Sea.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost 28 ships, boats, submarines and auxiliary vessels, including the Russian corvette “Mercury”, which sank off the Libyan coast two days ago, according to data from the research project “Oryx”. Another 13 vessels have been damaged.

What is Russia doing in Libya?

In connection with the Russian warship struck off the Libyan coast, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy published an extensive analysis of the interests Moscow is pursuing in Libya and why Russia’s expanding military presence in the country and the region poses a threat to the security of NATO and Africa as a whole.