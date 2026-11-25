US President Donald Trump said he would consider a presidential pardon for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang if necessary. In an interview with the New York Post, Trump stressed, however, that he did not expect such a move to be necessary.

“I suppose that’s always a possibility, but I don’t think it will be necessary,” Donald Trump said.

The statement comes ahead of Huang’s upcoming congressional hearings, where lawmakers are seeking answers about potential national security risks and Nvidia’s compliance with US restrictions on the export of advanced technologies.

Huang to speak before the House and Senate

Jensen Huang is due to appear before three House of Representatives committees on December 1. Two days later, he has been summoned to testify at a public hearing of the Senate Banking Committee. The hearing is scheduled for December 3.

Trump urged Nvidia’s chief executive to tell the truth to lawmakers and said he did not believe Huang should invoke his rights under the Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution. The provision allows a witness not to answer questions when the answer could incriminate them.

The Senate Banking Committee has confirmed the December 3 hearing on Huang, which will focus on export controls and technological competition with China.

Huang is back at the helm of Nvidia

Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia’s CEO was announced on November 23, after he had stepped down earlier in the month. His resignation was linked to reports of a relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China.

Against this backdrop, Trump also said he remained open to the possibility of the US government acquiring a stake in the chipmaker. The president hinted that it might still not be too late for such an investment, but did not specify a mechanism, amount or timeframe.

So far, Trump has not announced a specific decision to pardon Huang. The upcoming hearings will place the issues surrounding Nvidia, the company’s ties with China and its compliance with US rules on the export of high-tech chips under political and institutional scrutiny.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, cbsnews.com