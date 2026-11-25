Russian assets frozen in Switzerland have reached 8.5 billion Swiss francs, or around $10.2 billion. This represents a 15% increase from April 2025, when their value stood at 7.4 billion francs.

The data was presented by Daniel Ebi, head of the Sanctions Division at Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, during a legal conference in Geneva. According to Bloomberg, he attributed the increase to the blocking of additional assets and to the rise in the value of some assets held in gold.

Decline in Russian central bank assets

However, the value of the frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia has fallen by 9% over the past 18 months to 6.8 billion Swiss francs. Ebi specified that this “was not due to the unfreezing of funds” but resulted from the decline in the value of the currencies in which the assets are denominated.

In August, Switzerland joined the European Union’s 20th package of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions affect around 2,790 individuals and legal entities whose assets in the country are subject to freezing.

More than 870 reports of suspected circumvention

More than 870 reports of suspected cases of sanctions circumvention have been submitted to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs. A year and a half ago, their number was around 600.

Switzerland fully joined the European Union’s sanctions against Russia in 2022. At the time, the Swiss Bankers Association estimated that Russian assets held in the country’s banks amounted to at least 150 billion francs.

The decision sparked a debate over Switzerland’s traditional neutrality. Supporters of the restrictions argued that the country should support the European Union, while opponents warned of risks to the country’s competitiveness and its ability to attract foreign capital.

In a referendum in September, Swiss voters rejected by 70% an initiative to enshrine neutrality in the constitution.

Sources: news.bg, swissinfo.ch