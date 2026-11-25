Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar’s first official visit to Ukraine went positively, President Volodymyr Zelensky said following their meeting in Uzhhorod. The talks focused on political relations, energy, infrastructure and humanitarian aid.

“A visit that will certainly bring positive results. We already have agreements in the areas of politics, energy and infrastructure,” Zelensky wrote on the social network X. The Ukrainian president said the teams had been tasked with working on the implementation of the agreements reached.

Energy and transport

The topics discussed included supplies of gas and diesel fuel to Ukraine. The two leaders also considered opportunities for joint infrastructure projects, including the construction of direct rail links between the two countries.

The talks also covered humanitarian demining. This is one of the areas in which Kyiv and Budapest are seeking practical cooperation against the backdrop of efforts to improve bilateral relations.

The Hungarian minority

Before his visit, Magyar said he wanted to discuss respect for the cultural rights of Ukraine’s ethnic Hungarian minority. Before the war began, the community numbered around 130,000 people, but its population has declined since then.

In Uzhhorod, the two leaders laid wreaths at a military cemetery. Magyar said that an ethnic Hungarian was also buried there, considered one of the first victims of Russia’s war against Ukraine. The gesture was part of his first official visit to the country as prime minister.

Humanitarian aid without military support

Hungary will provide Ukraine with medical and energy equipment, medicines and vehicles worth 1 billion Hungarian forints, or around 2.9 million dollars. Magyar said that a separate fund for the Hungarian minority would be established with the same amount.

Despite the more constructive tone toward Kyiv, the Hungarian prime minister continues to refuse military aid to Ukraine and the transit of arms supplies through Hungarian territory. He also opposes an accelerated procedure for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, as well as the allocation of European aid to Kyiv directly from the union’s next budget.

Péter Magyar has taken a more moderate position toward Ukraine compared with his predecessor Viktor Orbán and describes Russia as the aggressor in the war. Orbán’s most recent visit to Kyiv was in July 2024, while before that he had officially visited Ukraine in 2015.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, kyivindependent.com