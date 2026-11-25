Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s oil infrastructure have placed significant pressure on the Russian budget and complicated fuel supplies on the domestic market. This was acknowledged by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with government and oil industry representatives.

According to him, Moscow has restricted fuel exports, subsidized imports for domestic oil companies, and changed the rules for exchange trading in gasoline and diesel. The measures have been introduced for an indefinite period in order to maintain supplies and contain prices.

“We see that the Kyiv regime continues to attack our refineries, despite the appeal and direct request from the American president to refrain from such strikes,” Putin said, as quoted by Reuters.

The Russian president added that “retaliatory measures on our part are inevitable.” He also called for additional security measures for energy facilities.

Oil refining has fallen by around 30%

According to an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War, Ukrainian strikes caused a serious gasoline shortage in Russia as early as the middle of the summer. The attacks since late October have reduced Russian oil refining by approximately 30 percent.

Reuters reported, citing estimates from two industry representatives, that the combined volumes of crude oil processed at Russian refineries had fallen by 45 percent since the end of October. The data differs from the ISW estimate, indicating that the scale depends on the methodology used and the period under review.

Several Russian regions have already introduced restrictions on gasoline and diesel sales. Reuters notes that local authorities and media outlets have reported measures aimed at limiting shortages in the retail market.

Putin said that the situation on the domestic market remained difficult, but gasoline prices had stabilized after reaching a peak in October. This is the first public acknowledgment by the Russian president that strikes on energy infrastructure are creating direct financial and economic pressure on the state.

Kyiv links the strikes to Russian attacks

Ukraine says it will halt strikes on Russian energy facilities if Moscow stops attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Putin could end the strikes on Russian refineries if he ordered an end to the war.

Until now, Russia has portrayed the consequences of the war primarily as a problem for Ukraine. Fuel shortages, restrictions at gas stations, and the need for state subsidies show that the strikes are now having measurable consequences for Russia’s domestic market as well.

Sources: news.bg, investing.com