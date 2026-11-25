At least 20 people continue to be held hostage in a supermarket belonging to the “Éxito” chain in the Colombian city of Cartagena. Earlier, the armed men released 10 people, Colombia’s President Abelardo de la Espriella and the national police said.

The group holed up in the store in the La Castellana neighborhood after police foiled an attempt to hijack an armored vehicle carrying cash from a shopping center. According to the president, the swift intervention by law enforcement forced the attackers to seek refuge in the supermarket.

Heavily armed soldiers and police officers have been deployed outside the building. Photos distributed by Reuters show a heightened security presence around the store in the tourist city, known for its colonial architecture.

“I guarantee to the Colombian people that we will free these people,” Abelardo de la Espriella said.

So far, the authorities have not disclosed the identities of the armed men or the hostages. No details have been released about any possible demands from the kidnappers.

The hostage situation continues as police and the military maintain the operation around the supermarket. The authorities’ next steps will focus on freeing the people inside the building.

Sources: bta.bg, investing.com