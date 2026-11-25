Senior White House advisor Josh Gruenbaum accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Gaza Strip. Gruenbaum made the statement in an interview with Bloomberg.

“We are calling on Prime Minister Netanyahu to stop obstructing this plan,” the advisor said. According to him, if the Israeli prime minister does not wish to continue supporting the initiative, he should inform Donald Trump directly so that an “enormous amount of time and effort” can be saved.

The comment publicly brings to the fore the differences between Washington and the Israeli government over the next steps in Gaza. While Trump’s plan calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces, Netanyahu insists that this cannot happen before Hamas is fully disarmed.

Eizenkot identified as a more flexible partner

Gruenbaum also said that Yashar opposition party leader Gadi Eizenkot was showing greater flexibility regarding the plan. Eizenkot has received a presidential mandate to form Israel’s next government.

This puts the opposition leader’s position at the center of the dispute over Gaza’s future. The White House portrays him as a politician with whom implementation of the American initiative could move forward more easily, while Netanyahu has been accused of delaying the process.

Netanyahu links withdrawal to Hamas’s disarmament

Earlier, the Israeli prime minister rejected the proposal by Trump’s “Peace Council” to withdraw forces from the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu said that the IDF would not leave the territory until Hamas was “truly disarmed”.

The dispute is unfolding against the backdrop of a complex political situation in Israel. In the October 27 election, Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 of the parliament’s 120 seats. Eizenkot’s opposition bloc received 48 seats, while the Arab parties won 19.

The distribution of seats does not give either of the two main blocs an outright majority. Against this backdrop, talks on forming a government are intertwined with American pressure to implement the Gaza plan and Israel’s insistence on security guarantees.

Sources: focus-news.net