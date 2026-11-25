Officials from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration are discussing the idea of launching strikes against Iran’s leadership. The information was reported by NBC News, citing a U.S. source.

Supporters of the proposal believe that such an operation could remove the leaders in Tehran who are calling for a tough policy toward the United States. However, it remains unclear whether the discussions have led to a specific plan or a decision to take military action.

Warnings of Retaliatory Action

Opponents of the idea warn that the strikes could put American officials at greater risk and trigger a retaliatory response from Iran. In their view, removing part of the leadership could produce the opposite result, with the surviving leaders further consolidating their grip on power.

Another argument against the operation is that it could harm future diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. According to information cited by NBC News, the option of attacks against Iran’s leadership had existed previously, but in recent weeks it was raised for discussion again.

The White House Is Keeping All Options Open

An official from the U.S. administration told NBC News that the naval blockade of Iran would continue “with full force.” According to the official, the president has numerous options and will choose the best course of action to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

“President Trump has many options and will make the best possible decision to ensure that Iran will never possess a nuclear weapon,” the official said.

This is the first publicly known indication that the administration is once again discussing actions aimed directly at Iran’s leadership. So far, there is no information that Trump has approved such an operation.

Trump’s Shifting Signals

Earlier in November, the president said he did not believe it was necessary to seek regime change in Iran. On November 19, he told Axios that he would not rush a decision on the next steps and would wait to see how events unfolded after the beginning of the new year.

Thus, the president’s public position remains more cautious than the options being discussed in Washington. For now, the only confirmed fact is that various possibilities are being considered, while no final decision on new strikes against Iran has been announced.

Sources: news.bg, timesofisrael.com, axios.com