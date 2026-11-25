Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs delivered a sharply worded note of protest to Russian Ambassador Georgy Mikhno over violations of Polish airspace by Russian missiles and drones. The diplomat was summoned to the ministry on November 24, and accepted the document after the meeting.

The reason was a Russian attack on Ukraine on November 20, during which fragments of cruise missiles were discovered in three areas of Poland. They were found near Nowy Lipowiec in the Lublin Voivodeship and near Rudnik nad Sanem and Mołodycz in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship.

“It was a sharply worded note”

“In diplomatic language, every word and every signal carries weight; that is why I must stress that this was a note in a sharp tone,” said Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Maciej Wewiór.

According to him, the document expressed Warsaw’s categorical protest against Moscow’s actions. Wewiór stressed that such violations pose a danger not only to Poland and its citizens, but also to its NATO allies.

“In solidarity with its NATO partners, Poland will continue to strengthen its defense capabilities by all available means. This guarantees our sovereignty and the safety of our citizens, while also supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression,” the spokesman said.

Three missiles and a drone detected in Poland

Poland’s Ministry of National Defence reported that Russian Kh-101 missiles, as well as a large number of drones, had been used in the attack. The authorities identified three locations where fragments of objects that had entered Polish airspace had been secured.

In a separate incident during the night of November 24, a Russian drone briefly entered Polish airspace. Warsaw views the two cases as part of a series of actions that create a risk to the security of the state and air transport.

On November 23, an emergency meeting of the North Atlantic Council was held at Poland’s initiative. The meeting discussed the violations of Polish airspace and measures to strengthen security along NATO’s eastern flank.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry said that Warsaw would continue coordinating its actions with its allies and supporting Ukraine. No injuries were reported in the latest violations of Polish airspace.

Sources: news.bg, gov.pl, tvpworld.com