China and India imported record amounts of Russian crude oil this year, with the average volume of seaborne deliveries to the two countries reaching 3.4 million barrels per day by mid-November. This represents an increase of 530,000 barrels per day compared with last year.

The data comes from analytics company Vortexa Analytics and was cited by Reuters. The larger deliveries have helped offset the oil market shortfall caused by the conflict with Iran.

China and India account for more than 80% of Russian exports

The increased purchases have enabled Moscow to boost its oil revenues. China and India now account for more than 80% of Russia’s total crude oil exports, making the two Asian countries key markets for Russian energy commodities.

Russia’s Urals crude accounted for 35% of the total volume of hydrocarbon deliveries to India. The share highlights the importance of Russian oil to supplying the Indian economy, despite changes in international trade and restrictions on Russian energy deliveries.

Moscow expects higher exports in 2026

Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development expects the country’s oil exports to increase by 6% in 2026 to 244.7 million tonnes. This is equivalent to approximately 4.9 million barrels per day.

The increase in deliveries to China and India comes amid disruptions to supplies from the Middle East. Higher demand for Russian oil has supported Moscow’s revenues at a time when the global market is seeking additional volumes.

A change is expected in 2027

Analysts expect deliveries of Russian oil to China and India to decline in 2027. The forecast is linked to the expected recovery in Middle Eastern production, which could redirect part of Asian demand toward traditional suppliers.

Thus, the record volumes of 2026 may prove to be a temporary result of the market shortage and changes in supply routes. However, the two countries will remain leading buyers of Russian crude oil, as together they account for more than four-fifths of its exports.

Sources: news.bg, uk.marketscreener.com