Strikes on Russian ships near Benghazi have presented Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with a new political problem. On November 22, Ukrainian naval drones struck the Russian corvette “Mercury”, which was in the port of Benghazi, while the bulk carrier MV Angara was also hit in a separate attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Kyiv was behind the operations. According to him, MV Angara was being used to transport weapons. Authorities in eastern Libya said that Libya was not a party to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Rome was not informed in advance

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that Rome had not received advance warning of the attack. “If this is a continuation of the war between Russia and Ukraine, only now several hundred kilometers from Italy, this is very worrying,” he said.

Tajani spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha. In a statement about the conversation, Italy’s Foreign Ministry stressed that it was of fundamental importance to Rome to prevent the conflict from spreading to the Mediterranean, as well as to respect Libya’s sovereignty, unity and stability.

Italy has close ties with Libya, which was formerly an Italian colony. Rome fears that renewed destabilization of the North African country could lead to increased migration pressure across the Mediterranean.

Migration as a new tool of pressure

Arturo Varvelli, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, warned that Russia and its allies in Libya could use migration as a tool against Italy.

“For Italy, Libya is the most important foreign-policy issue. At the end of the day, everything that affects Libya directly affects Italy as well,” said Lia Quartapelle, a lawmaker from the center-left Democratic Party and deputy chair of the parliamentary committee on foreign and European affairs.

Tensions within the ruling coalition

Meloni’s support for Ukraine is already creating tensions within the ruling coalition and among the opposition. League leader Matteo Salvini, whose party is the junior partner in the government, opposes further military aid for Kyiv.

“It would be illogical for the military aid sent to Ukraine ultimately to be used to wage wars and sink ships all over the world,” Salvini said.

Former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, leader of the Five Star Movement, has also questioned future military support for Ukraine. The far-right opposition party Future Italy, led by former general Roberto Vannacci, takes the same position.

According to a YouGov poll conducted at the beginning of 2026, just 32% of Italians consider it important for Ukraine to defeat Russia. Pollster Lorenzo Pregliasco describes the situation as a “very complicated match”, in which Italian society takes a cautious approach to military conflicts and to the country’s involvement in them.

Sources: focus-news.net, politico.eu, euronews.com