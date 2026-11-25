The personal file of Iosif Berkovich, Jared Kushner’s grandfather, was published in Belarus as part of the “Partisans of Belarus” project. Berkovich was an enlisted fighter in the partisan movement from January 1943 to July 1944, serving in four different brigades in what is now the Grodno Region.

The document states that Berkovich was born in 1922 in Korelichi, Byelorussian SSR. He was Jewish and had worked as a carpenter before joining the partisans.

His combat service record states: “During his time in the detachment, he proved himself to be a capable fighter. He was disciplined and conscientious in carrying out the orders of his commanders.”

As of August 1944, Berkovich was unmarried and was not a member of the Communist Party. The file also notes that he had not been mobilized into the Red Army, had not taken part in combat on the front, and had not received any military decorations.

Meeting Raya Kushner

Berkovich’s future wife, Raya Kushner, spent the war years in the ghetto in Novogrudok. She managed to escape in September 1943, after which she joined a partisan detachment.

The two met in the partisan movement. Later, Iosif Berkovich adopted his wife’s surname, and the family emigrated to the United States.

In 2019, a “Wall of Memory” dedicated to the prisoners of the ghetto was unveiled in Novogrudok with the support of the Kushner family. Jared Kushner first visited the city in 1989.

The Document and Talks on Ukraine

The archival document was also shown to Jared Kushner by Russian President Vladimir Putin during talks at the Kremlin. Kushner described restoring relations between Russia and Europe as the “main prize” of the negotiations on Ukraine.

He also said that he had urged Donald Trump to refrain from putting pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sources: news.bg, kommersant.ru