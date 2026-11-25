Ukraine could find itself facing a paradoxical opportunity: to gain NATO membership, only to discover that the practical protection behind it is significantly weaker. This is the main conclusion of an analysis by TVP World, reviewed by „Focus“.

The assessment was prompted by talks in which American negotiators raised, for the first time, the question of whether Kyiv would give up the parts of Donbas under its control in exchange for joining the Alliance. Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the idea. According to the publication, however, the very fact that Washington discussed the possibility of increasing NATO’s membership represents a shift from the United States’ previous position.

Moscow Rejects a Model Close to Membership

Five days after Zelensky’s statements, Donald Trump’s envoy Jared Kushner suggested that Russia might show greater willingness to accept security guarantees modelled on Article 5 of NATO. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, however, stated that anything resembling Ukrainian membership in the Alliance remains unacceptable to Moscow.

At this point, there is no official offer from Washington for Ukraine to join NATO. This is precisely what makes the distinction between full membership and a separate security guarantee essential. Membership includes established military structures, procedures and commitments among the allies, while a separate pledge would carry weight only to the extent that its signatories were prepared to back it with concrete action.

What Article 5 Means

The analysis stresses that the widespread belief that the United States would automatically enter a war following an attack on an ally does not correspond to the wording of the treaty. When Article 5 is invoked, each country determines for itself what action it deems necessary. This may include military force, but is not limited to it.

„Russia takes Article 5 seriously because of specific measures, not because of the wording of the treaty“.

According to TVP World, it is precisely the military power behind this formulation that has turned Article 5 into a strong deterrent. The passage of Russian missiles through Polish territory, however, is cited as a reminder that NATO is already facing difficulties in responding to similar incidents. The analysis notes that the Alliance has not changed its rules for action in peacetime, and that pilots must visually identify targets before opening fire.

The Guarantee Depends on Military Weight

NATO membership would give Ukraine a stronger security guarantee than the Budapest Memorandum. According to the analysis, however, this guarantee would be less convincing if the armies, aircraft and military arrangements required to implement it were limited or withdrawn.

Thus, potential peace negotiations could leave Kyiv facing a choice between formal accession and real but weakened protection. The central question is not only whether Ukraine will be given a place in NATO, but also what forces and commitments will stand behind that place.

Sources: focus-news.net, timesofisrael.com