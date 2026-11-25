The administration of Donald Trump has quietly abandoned the idea of using business deals as an incentive for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. The reason is Moscow’s lack of interest in the proposed joint energy and aviation projects, Reuters and the Financial Times report.

US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have informed European officials that partnerships between American and Russian companies are no longer a central element of Washington’s proposals to Moscow. The change was confirmed by five officials familiar with the discussions.

Projects discussed by Washington and Moscow

In October, Russian and American officials, including Kushner, discussed the possibility of an American investor becoming involved in Nord Stream. Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the pipelines delivered Russian gas to Germany.

Kushner, who is involved in efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, also put forward ideas for the period after the end of the war. These included investments by American companies in Russian oil projects and titanium production facilities.

Initially, Russian officials responded positively to the proposals, but Moscow’s interest subsequently waned. “It became quite clear that the Russians were not interested in this type of proposal,” one of the officials said.

Territorial issues remain an obstacle

Russia continues to insist that Ukraine cede territories and make other compromises as a condition for peace. Kyiv considers these demands unacceptable.

This means that the economic proposals have failed to displace territorial and political conditions from the center of Russia’s position. According to the officials, Washington is no longer relying primarily on future business relations to encourage Moscow to end the hostilities.

In October, the Trump administration temporarily lifted US sanctions on Russian fuels. The move followed Russia’s agreement to supply diesel fuel to global markets in an effort to bring prices down.

Sources: news.bg