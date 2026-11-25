Mandatory evacuation of children from all settlements in the Aleksandrovka and Cherkaske municipalities has been introduced in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Donetsk region. The children will be evacuated together with their parents or legal guardians.

The decision was made because of the ongoing Russian shelling and airstrikes on the settlements. The announcement was made by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration.

Police and rescuers will organize the evacuation

The evacuation efforts will be carried out by specialized police and rescue teams in coordination with the local military administrations. Families will be assisted in relocating to safer areas of Ukraine.

“The evacuation efforts will be carried out by specialized police and rescue teams, in coordination with the local military administrations. Families will be assisted in relocating to safer areas of Ukraine,” the statement said.

Filashkin urged parents not to delay leaving the danger zone. “No property is worth as much as a child’s life. The most important thing at the moment is to evacuate the children from the danger zone and protect their future,” he stressed.

There are 1,542 children remaining in the region

As of mid-November 2026, 1,542 children remained in the Ukrainian-controlled territory of the Donetsk region. With the inclusion of Aleksandrovka and Cherkaske, mandatory evacuation now covers all settlements in the two municipalities.

The next task for the local authorities and evacuation teams is to organize the evacuation of the children and their families from areas exposed to shelling and accommodate them in safer parts of the country.

Sources: news.bg, dn.gov.ua