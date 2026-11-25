US President Donald Trump’s administration has postponed plans for business agreements with Russia that were intended to encourage Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. The reason is the Kremlin’s lack of interest in the proposed energy and aviation projects, the Financial Times reports.

According to the newspaper, Trump’s envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff told European officials that economic cooperation was no longer a central element of the US proposal to Moscow. According to five officials, the focus has shifted to territorial issues and security guarantees.

Energy and Aviation Projects

In recent months, investments by US companies in Russian oil projects and titanium production facilities have been discussed. Other ideas included restoring supplies of Russian oil and gas to Europe via pipelines and restoring US airlines’ access to Russian airspace for transit flights.

The US negotiators had assumed that such financial incentives could persuade Putin to end the war. Russian officials initially reacted positively, but the Kremlin subsequently insisted that Ukraine cede territory and accept other conditions that Kyiv considers unacceptable.

“The Americans gradually began to better understand what the parties to the conflict want,” one of the Financial Times’ sources said.

Another source confirmed that the economic strategy had been relegated to the background and that Washington had shifted to a more traditional approach focused on the principle of “land in exchange for peace.”

Washington Denies a Change in Strategy

A US official described the information as “inaccurate.” He said that the negotiating tracks were being organized and would be announced when they were ready, while postwar economic cooperation with Moscow remained one of the elements.

The Financial Times notes that Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials have not spoken publicly about economic cooperation with the US since their most recent meetings with Trump in Shenzhen and since Kushner and Witkoff’s visit to Moscow in early November.

According to a person familiar with the Russian president’s views, Putin will not accept a deal that does not provide for territorial concessions by Ukraine. According to the source, any potential security guarantees for Kyiv would be linked to giving up territory.

Previous Proposals

On October 9, Trump and Putin agreed on the delivery of hundreds of thousands of tonnes of Russian diesel fuel to the US and global markets. On the same day, the US Treasury Department lifted sanctions on Russian diesel fuel until April 2027.

On October 28, the Financial Times reported that Witkoff had discussed potential business deals with Putin. These included a joint oil refinery on Sakhalin, the restoration of supplies to the European Union via the Druzhba oil pipeline, and other projects.

Sources: focus-news.net