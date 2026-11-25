The European Union is discussing the creation of a technology fund worth up to €50 billion to reduce Europe’s dependence on American and Chinese technologies. The proposal is for the fund to be called the Sovereign Tech Equity Fund and to finance companies in strategic areas such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

The information was reported by Financial Times, citing two officials involved in the negotiations. The report was also carried by Reuters, which clarified that it had been unable to immediately independently verify the information.

Larger and riskier investments

Under the proposal, the new fund will be able to make larger, riskier and more long-term investments than the EU’s existing financial programmes. European institutions are thus seeking a way to support companies that require significant capital and a longer development period before they begin generating returns.

The main focus will be on artificial intelligence and quantum computing. Both areas are among the technologies in which the United States and China hold leading positions, while European countries are seeking to strengthen their own capabilities.

The plan has not yet been finally approved

The €50 billion figure represents the fund’s maximum planned size, rather than an already approved budget. The proposal is part of ongoing discussions, and the published information does not make clear when a final decision will be taken on the fund’s structure, financing and operating timetable.

If approved, the Sovereign Tech Equity Fund will expand the EU’s ability to acquire stakes in technology companies or participate in their long-term financing. The aim is to give European companies better access to capital and reduce strategic dependence on suppliers and platforms from the United States and China.

Sources: focus-news.net, live.euronext.com