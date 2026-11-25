Three people were killed in separate strikes in Ukraine and Russia, while seven were injured after a Russian drone attack on a minibus in Kharkiv region.

One person was killed in a Russian strike on the city of Bila Tserkva in Kyiv region, about 65 kilometres southwest of Kyiv. Business buildings were damaged, while local authorities said that critical infrastructure was not the only target. The extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Russian drone strikes minibus near Chuhuiv

Another person was killed and seven were injured after a Russian drone struck a minibus on the road near the village of Fedorivka in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region.

“The enemy struck a minibus with a drone on the highway near the village of Fedorivka in Chuhuiv district. One person was killed in the attack,” Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, wrote. According to him, seven people were injured. Medical teams are providing the necessary assistance to the wounded.

One killed and power cut off in Samara region

One person was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike in Russia’s Samara region. This was reported by Governor Vyacheslav Fyodorishchev.

According to him, damage was caused and the power supply was cut off. Emergency services have begun repair work.

Russia’s Defence Ministry separately reported that its forces had struck a cargo ship in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. According to the ministry, the vessel had been used to deliver supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces. The information provided contained no further details about the ship’s condition or any alleged casualties in the strike.

Sources: bta.bg