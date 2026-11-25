Lasar’s Group, a unit of Ukraine’s National Guard, reported that 22 pieces of Russian military equipment had been hit in a special operation in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The vehicles included 14 tanks, two command-and-staff vehicles, two pieces of engineering equipment and four military vehicles.

According to the unit’s press service, „more than 20 pieces of Russian equipment“ were hit or destroyed by drones. Lasar’s Group also published video footage showing strikes on tanks and other equipment, which was reportedly concealed.

Two tanks destroyed and other equipment hit

The breakdown of the results lists two destroyed tanks and one destroyed military vehicle. Another 12 tanks were recorded as hit, along with two command-and-staff vehicles, two pieces of engineering equipment and three military vehicles.

Thus, the reported data distinguish between equipment that was completely destroyed and vehicles that were hit but were not stated to have been destroyed. Therefore, the claim of 14 tanks refers to the total number of tanks hit and destroyed, rather than only those completely put out of action.

The operation was carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles

According to the unit, the strikes were carried out by drone operators. The published footage shows attacks on Russian tanks and other equipment, but does not provide an independent assessment of the damage to each individual vehicle.

The report about the operation comes from the Ukrainian side. The publication does not specify the exact area in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the date of the strikes themselves or any information about a Russian response. There is also no confirmation from the Russian authorities of the damage inflicted.

Sources: focus-news.net, armyinform.com.ua