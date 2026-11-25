Israel’s Ministry of Defense owes billions of shekels to state-owned defense manufacturer Israel Aerospace Industries. The company has called on the ministries of defense and finance to urgently reach an agreement on settling the debt, which has already been reflected in its financial statements.

IAI did not disclose an exact amount in its official financial results. According to Israeli business publication Calcalist, the company is owed approximately 6.5 billion shekels, or about $1.7 billion. In an earlier report, the publication estimated the amount at more than 5 billion shekels. The Ministry of Defense’s total liabilities to IAI and Rafael amount to approximately 14.5 billion shekels.

“We call on the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Finance to urgently reach an agreement to settle this outstanding debt,” IAI said when presenting its results for the nine months through September 30.

Record order backlog

Delayed payments have not prevented the company from reporting strong business growth. Net profit for the first nine months of 2026 increased by 37% to $663 million, compared with $484 million a year earlier. Revenue reached $6.558 billion, an increase of 28%.

Sales in the third quarter alone amounted to $2.283 billion, up 20% year on year, while net profit reached $214 million. Operating cash flow for the period was $745 million, while for the nine-month period it amounted to $882 million. The company’s liquid assets stand at $4.5 billion.

IAI’s order backlog has reached a record $35.6 billion. This provides 4.8 years of work at the current sales rate, with 72% of orders coming from foreign customers. The company reports strong demand for multilevel air defense systems, including the Arrow missile defense system it is developing.

Company accelerates production

IAI President and CEO Guy Bar-Lev said that rising demand was leading to increased production capacity, expanded engineering and operational capabilities, and infrastructure investments. “We are working around the clock to fulfill our commitments to customers in Israel and around the world,” he said.

Board Chairman Boaz Levy confirmed that preparations for an initial public offering of shares are continuing. Plans for the partial privatization of state-owned defense companies are being discussed against the backdrop of accumulated liabilities and the need for additional production financing.

IAI remains fully state-owned and pays Israel’s standard corporate tax rate of 23%, without benefiting from investment incentives. According to Calcalist, the delayed payments are linked to the ongoing dispute between the finance and defense ministries over the size and allocation of the defense budget.

Sources: money.bg, calcalist.co.il, jpost.com