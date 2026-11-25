Aviation blogger Ilya Tumanov, known as Fighterbomber, has questioned the significance of Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 fighter in the war against Ukraine. According to him, the aircraft has not demonstrated results that would justify designating it as the mainstay of Russia’s operational-tactical aviation.

His comment was a reaction to a statement by Vadim Badeha, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation. Following the delivery of the third batch of modernized Su-57s to Russia’s Aerospace Forces in 2026, Badeha described the aircraft as “the most combat-proven fifth-generation fighter” and “the best aircraft in its class.”

Fighterbomber does not accept this assessment. He points out that the Su-57 has not demonstrated clear superiority over the Western aircraft used by Ukraine, including the American F-16s and French Mirages. “But who exactly is the Su-57 superior to? How many F-16s or Mirages has it shot down? This is a rhetorical question,” the blogger wrote.

The Mi-8 carries out daily missions

According to Tumanov, the Soviet Mi-8 transport helicopter is more important to Russian forces. The aircraft is used to transport service members and supplies, evacuate the wounded, and launch unguided rockets at Ukrainian positions.

The Mi-8 made its first flight in the 1960s, and thousands of helicopters of this type were produced over the following decades. It is precisely its wide range of applications and constant role in logistics and combat operations that, according to Fighterbomber, make it more important than the rare top-of-the-line platforms.

“The main aircraft is the one without which all participants in the ‘special military operation’ would find themselves in a very difficult position,” the blogger said, referring to the Mi-8.

The Su-57 is available in limited numbers

Unlike the Mi-8, the Su-57 is taking part in the war in small numbers. Tumanov claims that if Russian fighters of this type stopped carrying out combat missions, the change would not be noticed by either the Russian or Ukrainian side.

He distinguishes between Russia’s various combat aircraft. In his view, the loss of a Su-35 would be a serious event, while the loss of a Su-34 strike aircraft would have much more severe consequences.

In conclusion, Fighterbomber stated that grandiose assessments of military equipment must be backed by real actions and results. His publication highlights the practical value of equipment that performs a large volume of daily tasks, rather than its technological status.

Information about the statements by Badeha and Tumanov was published by News.bg.

Sources: news.bg