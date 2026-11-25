Senior Hamas internal security official Mohammad Abuelouf was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip. His wife and two children were also killed in the attack, medical officials and the Ministry of Interior in Gaza said.

Abuelouf was a Hamas colonel and headed the group’s internal security service. The strike hit his apartment in the Shati refugee camp in the western part of Gaza City, near the coast.

This was the second Israeli attack within 24 hours in which a senior Hamas security official was killed. A day earlier, on November 24, Naim Abu Nahel, who headed the group’s internal security service, was killed in an Israeli strike.

Israeli Army: Strike Targeted Military Formations

In response to an inquiry, the Israeli army said it had “carried out a strike on several members of military formations” in Gaza. It added that it would provide further information.

Later in the morning, another person was killed in a separate Israeli airstrike in the northern Karama neighborhood of Gaza City, medical officials said.

Following the death of Abu Nahel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel could reach any Hamas official, wherever they might be.

Strikes Continue Despite Ceasefire

“Israel can reach any Hamas official, wherever they may be,” Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Hamas’s internal security service, in which Abuelouf held a senior position, pursues Palestinians suspected of cooperating with Israeli intelligence services and gathers information about their plans.

Israel continues to carry out strikes in the Gaza Strip despite the ceasefire agreement reached a year ago. Israeli authorities say the operations are directed against Hamas, while medical officials in Gaza also report civilian casualties.

The comprehensive peace plan backed by US President Donald Trump has failed to end the violence and has not secured the disarmament of Hamas.

Sources: bta.bg, investing.com