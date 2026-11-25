Ukraine’s defence forces have struck the Russian military airfield of Savasleyka in Nizhny Novgorod Region, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence said. The information was reported by Ukrinform, while the BTA news agency quoted the statement.

The airfield is home to Russian MiG-31K fighter jets capable of carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. According to Ukraine’s military authorities, these aircraft are regularly used in attacks against Ukraine. Their take-offs prompt air-raid alerts to be issued across the entire country.

Kyiv: Ability to launch attacks reduced

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence said the strike had reduced Russia’s ability to carry out attacks against Ukrainian civilians.

“The strike has reduced Russia’s ability to carry out attacks against Ukrainian civilians,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence said.

The statement did not specify the exact type of weapon used, the number of targets hit or the extent of the damage caused. No information was released about destroyed or damaged aircraft, or casualties.

Attacks on Russian facilities

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian forces, in coordination with the “Black Spark” resistance movement, had attacked two oil refineries in Samara Region. The information provided did not clarify whether the two operations were part of the same planned series of strikes.

Savasleyka is among the Russian military airfields that Ukraine associates with the use of MiG-31K jets in missile attacks against Ukraine. So far, no details have been provided about the consequences of the latest strike beyond the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence’s claim that it had limited Russia’s capabilities.

Sources: bta.bg, ukrinform.net