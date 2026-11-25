US President Donald Trump denied setting a deadline for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia to be concluded by January 2027. He said he wants the war to end as soon as possible, but did not confirm that the United States was pressuring the parties to sign an agreement within a specific timeframe.

“Who said that?” Trump replied when asked by The New York Post about reports that Washington was insisting on an agreement before the beginning of 2027. “I just want everything to end. I would like everything to be over today, but it takes two to tango,” the US president added.

Zelensky warned of possible concessions

The question was prompted by a statement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. On Monday, he confirmed Financial Times reporting that the United States was aiming for a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow by January 2027.

Zelensky warned that such a timetable could force Ukraine to make significant concessions. He said that if the deadline was not met or a document unacceptable to Kyiv was proposed, he would urge the country’s partners to increase military aid and tighten sanctions against Russia.

According to Financial Times reporting, US officials had informed Brussels and Kyiv of the goal of reaching an agreement before the beginning of 2027. Concerns had been voiced in Europe that excessively speeding up the process could force Ukraine to make serious concessions.

Trump: “It depends on what day it is”

Trump said that Kyiv and Moscow’s readiness to end the war changes. According to him, at times it appears that Russian President Vladimir Putin is inclined to negotiate while Zelensky is not, whereas at other times the situation is reversed.

“It depends on what day it is,” Trump said.

Asked whether he expected an agreement soon, the US president did not give a specific date and repeated that ending the war depended on both sides.

There is scepticism in Ukraine about the possibility of reaching an agreement quickly. Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, described such an outcome as a “miracle,” although he said that everyone would be pleased if it came to pass.

Sources: news.bg