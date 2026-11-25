The Donald Trump administration is preparing a new increase in tariffs on China, the European Union and 14 other economies. The plans are linked to an investigation into industrial subsidies and overproduction, which, according to the White House, are leading to cheap goods entering the US market and undercutting the prices of domestic companies.

The exact size of the new tariffs has not yet been announced, nor has the date on which they will take effect. According to Sky News, the planned rates will be added to tariffs already introduced, ranging between 10% and 12.5%.

The Section 301 investigation

The Office of the United States Trade Representative is expected to publish the results in the coming days of its months-long investigation into industrial subsidies in 16 economies. The US agency has not publicly specified the final rates that may be imposed once the procedure is completed.

The investigation was launched under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. It allows the president to impose tariffs on countries that, according to the US administration, discriminate against US companies or trade.

“Overproduction” is the explanation given by the White House for the expected measures. The US administration claims that subsidized production in the affected economies has led to goods being exported at lower prices and placed pressure on American manufacturers.

Attempt to restore the cancelled tariffs

The expected new tariffs are part of the administration's efforts to replace the broader tariffs imposed in 2025. They were struck down by the US Supreme Court in February 2026, while the current approach is based on a separate procedure under Section 301.

According to The Associated Press, the White House and the Office of the United States Trade Representative have still not publicly commented on the timeline for introducing the new rates. Two sources familiar with the plans told the agency that the schedule could be changed.

The measures come after the US midterm elections in November, in which Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. Affordability was among voters' main concerns. Despite the change in Congress, the president can veto a law that repeals or limits the tariffs.

For now, the only confirmed information is the intention to introduce new restrictions and the forthcoming publication of the investigation's results. The final tariff rates, the scope of the goods covered and the start date will become clear after the decision by the US trade administration.

Sources: focus-news.net, news.sky.com, apnews.com