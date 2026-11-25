Greek authorities are searching for a 24-year-old Bulgarian citizen who disappeared in the Kato Nevrokopi area near the border with Bulgaria. His trail goes cold after he entered Greece on Friday for a meeting with his employer in the village of Perithori.

According to BTA, the man had travelled to receive money owed to him. The employer told police that the two had met and gone to an ATM, after which the amount was paid and they parted ways. Star TV, citing sources familiar with the case, reported that the sum was between €100 and €150.

The Bulgarian citizen and his Greek employer had both an employment relationship and a friendship. So far, there is no confirmed information about what happened after their meeting.

Van found without documents or phone

Teams from the Drama Police Directorate and the Kato Nevrokopi police station are taking part in the search. Trained dogs are also being used.

The minibus in which the Bulgarian arrived in the area was found in Kato Nevrokopi. According to the local media outlet Voria, his documents were not found in the vehicle, while his mobile phone has been switched off since Saturday evening.

Vehicles from Bulgaria carrying relatives and acquaintances of the missing man have arrived in the area, and they are also searching for him. According to 24 Chasa, the relatives had planned a protest outside the police station in Kato Nevrokopi, demanding more information about the search.

Various rumours about a body being found have emerged in the Greek media, but none of them has been confirmed. At present, the 24-year-old Bulgarian remains missing, and the search is continuing.

Sources: bta.bg, 24chasa.bg