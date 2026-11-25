The entry of Russian cruise missiles into Polish airspace is a provocation and a test of NATO’s response, Lieutenant General Ihor Romanenko, former deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said. In an interview with OBOZ.UA, he linked the incident to an attempt by Moscow to exploit the political period before the newly constituted US Congress begins its work.

On November 20, Polish authorities said that three Russian cruise missiles had violated the country’s airspace. One of them was identified as a Kh-101. Polish F-16s and Swedish „Gripen“ fighter jets were operating in the area, but the missiles were not shot down. The Polish government described the violation of its airspace as a Russian provocation, and on November 23, an emergency meeting of the North Atlantic Council was convened at Warsaw’s request.

Romanenko: The pilots were left without a clear decision

According to Romanenko, bad weather made it difficult for a Swedish pilot to identify the target directly. However, he rejects the explanation that weather conditions alone were the reason for the decision not to fire.

„The pilots become hostages to political decisions,“ Romanenko said.

According to him, the military were placed in a situation where they had to wait for additional confirmation of the object’s type, its origin and whether it was manned. The general argues that political decisions thus directly affect the actions of pilots and the crews of surface-to-air missile systems.

Romanenko also said that Washington is pressuring European countries not to take actions that the Kremlin could portray as an escalation. He described claims that the missiles entered Poland accidentally as political support for Moscow. This assessment is the Ukrainian general’s position and has not been confirmed as the official position of the US administration.

„Window of opportunity“ until the beginning of 2027

Romanenko believes that the Russian leadership is trying to exploit the time until the new US Congress begins its work. He predicts that Trump’s political support for Russia may weaken, but will not stop completely unless the president is impeached.

The general claims that restrictions on Starlink and Starshield are hampering the operation of Ukrainian interceptor drones. He points out that some of the targets are moving at a speed of around 800 kilometers per hour, while Ukrainian interceptors are being provided with a speed of approximately 160 kilometers per hour.

According to Romanenko, Russia recruits approximately 30,000 servicemen a month but loses around 45,000. Nevertheless, he claims that Moscow retains an advantage in aviation, missiles and other weapons systems. The general identifies the areas of Kostiantynivka, Dobropillia, Pokrovsk and Lyman as active fronts.

He also reported a proposal from the Ukrainian side for humanitarian operations at 15 other locations. According to him, Moscow has still not accepted the proposal.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, apnews.com