A Moscow court has remanded Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis in pretrial detention for two months in a case involving alleged fraud, embezzlement of budget funds and illegal currency transactions. The decision was issued as part of an investigation into a group of individuals. Chibis was detained on November 23.

Russia’s Interior Ministry said the investigation concerns the alleged diversion of more than 39 million rubles from the budget of the regional Ministry of Construction and Housing. The alleged embezzlement of more than 1 billion rubles from the budget of the regional Ministry of Transport is also being investigated.

The funds from the transport budget were intended for the reconstruction of the road between the cities of Apatity and Kirovsk. The ministry also said investigators are examining alleged illegal currency transactions. According to the Russian business daily „Kommersant“, a separate episode concerns an allegation that the governor received a bribe in the form of a boat.

The Governor Denies the Charges

Andrey Chibis has pleaded not guilty. In a statement read out by his lawyer, he said: „I disagree with the charges. I worked honestly and sincerely in the interests of the North.“

The Kremlin has declined to comment on the case. It has not been reported what specific action the defense will take against the pretrial detention order. The investigation is expected to continue, while the charges against the governor do not constitute proven guilt.

A Strategic Region for Russia

Chibis is the first sitting head of a Russian region to be detained on corruption charges since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine. The case is also attracting attention because of the strategic importance of Murmansk Region.

The region is home to Russia’s largest Arctic port and the main base of the Northern Fleet. Murmansk is also important for Russian grain exports, after military operations restricted some routes through the Black Sea and tensions in the Baltic Sea increased.

Chibis was also involved in the development of the Northern Sea Route – a transport corridor through the Arctic that Moscow aims to use to expand trade with Asia. Russia’s icebreaker fleet, which is essential for shipping along the route, is based in Murmansk.