The Kremlin rejected as “completely unacceptable” former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call for the deployment of a limited Western military contingent in Ukraine. The proposal was made in an interview with “Sky News” on November 24.

Johnson said the idea involved a small contingent from countries in the “Coalition of the Willing”, which would have a symbolic role and carry out logistical tasks away from the front line.

“What I am talking about is a small contingent that would be a symbol of our support,” Boris Johnson said.

According to him, such a presence would send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine itself decides which countries to invite to send their troops to its territory. Johnson linked the idea to the question of whether Russia would be able to bring Ukraine back into its sphere of influence.

Moscow: Foreign troops in Ukraine are unacceptable

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists that Moscow would not accept any deployment of foreign military forces in Ukraine.

“The deployment of any foreign military contingents on Ukrainian territory is completely unacceptable and impermissible for the Russian side,” Peskov said.

He added that this position had been stated repeatedly at various levels, including by Vladimir Putin. According to him, European capitals and Brussels have repeatedly issued statements about plans to send military contingents to Ukraine.

“I can repeat once again: this is completely unacceptable for Moscow,” the Kremlin spokesperson said.

Medvedev called Johnson a “dangerous provocateur”

The Kremlin accused Johnson of destructive behavior and once again linked his name to the peace talks on Ukraine in 2022. Moscow claims that the then-British prime minister sabotaged the talks, but Johnson denies the accusation.

Former Russian President and Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev called Johnson a “dangerous provocateur” in a post on “Telegram”. He raised the question of whether sending Western troops in the manner proposed by Johnson could lead to a war between Russia and NATO.

Russian officials have repeatedly warned that Western military personnel deployed in Ukraine could be considered legitimate targets by the Russian armed forces. So far, no decision to send such a contingent has been announced.

Sources: bta.bg, reuters.com