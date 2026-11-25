The Kremlin has commented for the first time on the leak of a Rosstat database used to estimate Russian losses in the war against Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that only data published by the Russian Ministry of Defense should be taken into account.

The statement was made during a briefing in response to a question from an NBC journalist about reports that around 700,000 Russian servicemen may have been killed in the war. Peskov said that information on the number of fallen can be published only by the military authorities.

What the Analysis of the Leaked Database Shows

“Do not take into account” data on losses other than those published by the Russian Ministry of Defense, Peskov’s position was reported as saying.

The investigative outlet “Important Stories” has analyzed a leaked state statistical database and claims that civil registry offices in Russia have registered nearly half a million deaths of servicemen killed in the war against Ukraine.

The calculation covers the period from February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2026, or 1,678 days. According to the authors of the analysis, this amounts to an average of one loss every five minutes. These figures are an estimate by the investigative outlet, not an officially confirmed number from the Russian authorities.

The figures cited differ from the Kremlin’s public position, which recognizes as reliable only information from the Russian Ministry of Defense. The published material does not indicate that the Russian military authorities have issued an official response to the analysis of the leaked database.

Data on Continuing Losses

The article also cites estimates by British intelligence, according to which the Russian army is suffering between 30,000 and 40,000 killed and wounded on the front each month.

Retired British officer Hamish de Bretton-Gordon claims that a general mobilization is effectively already under way in Russia. According to him, the Kremlin is concealing the process through financial incentives and administrative pressure, including requiring employers to keep military records of their employees and submit lists of potential conscripts to military recruitment offices.

Sources: war.obozrevatel.com