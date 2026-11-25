Russian strikes overnight damaged energy and gas infrastructure in Ukraine and caused power outages in five regions, Reuters reported, citing Ukrainian authorities. The attacks increased pressure on the country’s energy system at the start of the cold weather.

The strikes halted electricity production at a DTEK thermal power plant. The company said the equipment had been seriously damaged but did not specify the plant’s location.

A large fire broke out at a Naftogaz gas production facility in Poltava Region. The fire led to the suspension of its operations.

Power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant cut off

Deputy Energy Minister Artyom Nekrasov said the attacks had also cut off the external power supply to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. He said this was the 17th such outage since the beginning of the year.

Six people, including two children, were injured in a morning attack on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Mykhailo Semikin said. At least 50 people were injured in a previous strike on a residential building in the city.

“The situation is most serious in Zaporizhzhia, which is now the focus of all attention,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said.

Koretskyi also said that one person had been killed in Kyiv Region. He said Russian forces had also struck logistics routes in southern Ukraine, damaging civilian facilities and residential buildings.

Facilities damaged in Bila Tserkva and Odesa

Facilities belonging to the Epicentr retail chain and the Nova Poshta courier company were damaged in Bila Tserkva near Kyiv, acting mayor Volodymyr Vovkotrub said.

Odesa Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said that a massive drone attack had damaged civilian and energy infrastructure in Odesa and its suburbs. Two women were injured by debris at a residential complex in the city. A logistics company and a paper products manufacturing plant were damaged in the suburbs.

DTEK said that parts of two districts of Odesa were left without electricity, while some critical infrastructure facilities were operating intermittently.

Sources: bta.bg