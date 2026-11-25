Middle Eastern oil is strengthening its position in the Indian market at the expense of Russian supplies. Imports of Russian oil in November are expected to average around 1.7 million barrels per day – the lowest level since February and nearly 40% below the July record of 2.8 million barrels per day. Russia, however, remains India’s largest oil supplier.

According to Bloomberg, cited by Ukrinform, the main reason is the change in the price advantage of Russian supplies. Oil grades from Iraq and Saudi Arabia have recently been sold at a discount to the Dubai benchmark, while Russian Urals is being offered at a premium.

Higher transport costs reduce competitiveness

Russian oil is also losing ground because of the higher costs of transporting it to India. The route is longer, while supplies, particularly through the Black Sea, are associated with security risks and logistical uncertainty.

“Deliveries from Russia, especially from the Black Sea, remain expensive because of security risks and logistical uncertainty,” said Sumit Ritolia, senior modelling manager at Kpler.

According to him, Indian refineries are increasingly considering alternative sources in order to reduce the cost of crude, improve supply reliability and limit their dependence on a single supplier.

India is seeking greater security of supply

Indian refineries began reducing their purchases of Russian oil even before the conflict in Iran. At the time, New Delhi and Washington were negotiating a trade agreement and the removal of US tariffs. The subsequent tensions in the Middle East disrupted oil supplies on global markets and drew greater attention to India’s energy security.

Ritolia forecasts that Russia will remain one of India’s largest suppliers, but a return to the near-record volumes seen at the beginning of the year is unlikely. Thus, price, transportation and security of supply are simultaneously becoming an advantage for Middle Eastern producers and an obstacle for Russian oil.

Ukrinform adds that since the end of October, attacks by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have led to a 45% decline in total processing volumes at Russian refineries.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, bloomberg.com