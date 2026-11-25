€41,464—that was the average annual full-time salary in the EU in 2025, according to Eurostat data. The differences between countries are significant: in Luxembourg, people earn five times more than in Bulgaria. Specifically, the figures are €16,201 for Bulgaria and €85,609 for Luxembourg, Euronews reports.

Who is at the top and who is at the bottom?

As for the other countries, Denmark is at the top with €73,500, followed by Ireland with €64,387, Belgium with €61,984 and Austria with an average annual salary of €60,727.

In Germany, the annual salary of €56,360 is the highest among Europe’s four largest economies, while France, with an annual salary of €44,734, is slightly above the average level for the bloc. Spaniards earn an average of €35,125, while Italians receive €34,213 from employment. Workers in Finland and Sweden also earn above-average salaries.

At the bottom of the scale is Bulgaria, with the lowest average annual salary—€16,201. People earn slightly more in Greece—€18,772—and Hungary—€20,138 (at the euro exchange rate). Romania, Slovakia and Latvia are also among the countries with low salaries, ranging from €20,818 to €22,688.

As Euronews points out, these data refer to gross pay, while net incomes can differ significantly depending on taxes and social security contributions.

What do the salaries people receive buy?

Purchasing power is a factor that makes it possible to compare what can be bought in a given country with the income received. And—as the data makes clear—when this factor is taken into account and certain quantities of goods and services are considered, the differences become smaller.

But in terms of purchasing power as well, Luxembourg remains in first place, Bulgaria climbs two positions to 24th, while Greece comes last.

By this measure, for example, Slovenia is above the EU average, while Sweden and France fall below it. Most Central and Eastern European countries improve their positions in this ranking, with Romania climbing by as many as five places—the most significant rise. Estonia, on the other hand, moves in the opposite direction, dropping from 16th to 21st place.

Why are salaries so different?

Experts believe that the differences are mainly due to economic development and productivity. "Overall, the main reason for differences in pay between European countries is the varying level of economic development and productivity, as well as the added value created by workers," economist Jan Masso of the University of Tartu told Euronews.

Professor Štěpán Jurajda of the "CERGE-EI – Economics Institute" points to similar factors. "Among the main reasons for the large differences in salaries in Europe are differences in the available physical and human capital, as well as in productivity, including institutions, effective regulation, research policy and so on."

Labor market rules also play an important role. Masso explains that the minimum wage and collective agreements influence the distribution of salaries. He emphasizes that salaries in the Nordic countries, for example, are distributed much more evenly.