The United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force is moving aircraft into hangars and fortified shelters at night due to possible drone attacks. Sky News reports that the deployment of anti-drone nets around aircraft left outdoors is also being considered – for example, near runways or at airbases with inadequate protection.

The nets are intended to limit unmanned aircraft’s access to planes when they cannot be moved into a hangar. Similar protection is widely used in Ukraine around military equipment, critical infrastructure and key roads.

New Threats to British Airbases

The measures have been taken against the backdrop of a warning from Britain’s counterintelligence service MI5 and the Ministry of Defence to companies supplying military equipment to Ukraine. They were notified of an increased risk of Russia-linked sabotage.

Separately, Iran is suspected of preparing an attack against RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, which is used by the United States Air Force. According to Sky News, the threat prompted the Pentagon to withdraw bombers from the base. American aircraft were also moved from a second British airbase due to information about another suspected Iranian threat.

RAF Returns to Dispersing Aircraft

Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth stressed the need for Britain’s air force to be able to quickly distribute its aircraft among different airfields in the event of a conflict. According to him, the RAF is preparing for a scenario in which “there is no safe place at home, you are fighting from Britain, but you have to keep moving”.

He made the remarks at an event organised by the Freeman Institute for Air and Space. Smyth noted that the construction of a new runway at RAF Brize Norton during the summer had forced the air force to disperse its aircraft between Prestwick in Scotland and Boscombe Down in Wiltshire.

“Dispersal” means that aircraft are not concentrated at a few main bases, where they would be easier targets. During the Cold War, the British armed forces regularly trained for such a scenario, but this readiness gradually declined after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In the following decades, cuts reduced the number of operational airbases where the RAF could station its aircraft. Nevertheless, the air force retains the ability to use any airfield, including civilian ones, in an emergency.

Britain’s readiness to defend its territory was also tested in March during the two-week “Agile Warrior” exercise. Air and ground units simulated the consequences of cyberattacks and missile strikes.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, news.sky.com