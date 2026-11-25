Italian MEP Roberto Vannacci began his statement on Ukraine in the plenary chamber of the European Parliament with the opening of the Christmas song „Jingle Bells“. In this way, he illustrated his argument that the proposed allocation of €45 billion for Kyiv constituted a „Christmas present for Ukraine“.

Vannacci directed his criticism at European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He questioned the need for the new funding, stating that Ukraine had already been provided with €90 billion in the previous months.

According to him, the funds would be secured through the issuance of common bonds, while the financial burden would ultimately be shouldered by Italian and European citizens. The Italian MEP opposes providing additional aid to Ukraine.

Criticism over the strikes near Libya

In his speech, Vannacci accused Kyiv of bringing the war to the Mediterranean. He pointed to strikes by Ukrainian drones against Russian vessels near Libya, which is located close to Italy.

The MEP also stated that the Ukrainian side includes the names of European politicians on lists for physical elimination. He criticized the European Commission for failing to respond to such practices.

The claims about the lists are linked to the Ukrainian organization „Myrotvorets“, whose publications have featured the names of Italian politicians. Vannacci presented this as an additional argument against the EU’s policy toward Kyiv.

The €45 Billion Proposal

On November 18, the European Commission proposed additional financial support of €45 billion for Ukraine in 2027. The package is part of a plan to cover a significant portion of the country’s expected financial shortfall.

The funds are expected to be raised through borrowing on the capital markets, guaranteed by the European Union budget. The proposal must be reviewed and adopted by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, meaning that the final decision is still pending.

At the end of his statement, Vannacci once again returned to the motif from the Christmas song „Jingle Bells“, with which he began his speech during the debate on Europe’s role and support for Ukraine.

Sources: bta.bg, ansa.it, repubblica.it